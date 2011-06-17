Here's What NOT To Do As A Wall Street Intern

Photo: thegoldbootguy

Summer internship programs have started up at all the banks this month.Obviously it’s a time of learning, and some will make mistakes.



Today one such intern learned a valuable lesson: never ever send out an email from your work account, to hundreds of other work accounts, advocating the purchase and subsequent use of fake IDs, so you can get hammered after work.

The recipient of such an email forwarded the communique along to Bess Levin at Dealbreaker, as well as the follow ups:

Sent: Thursday, June 16, 2011 1:53 PM

To: All

Subject: REMINDER… TONIGHT ReUnion Bar!

Importance: High

What’s up guys,

So tonight is going to be wild… ReUnion Bar on 17th and Park Ave @ 10pm. We already have 100+ JPMC interns who accepted the invite, so tonight will be a great opportunity to check out everyone and have an awesome time.

ReUnion is not strict on IDs so if you have a fake you will be fine. If you don’t have an ID… get one! Sorry about that, I will push for black ‘X’s’ next time so those without IDs can come hangout, since I want you all to have a great time this summer.

Don’t miss out! Tell everyone, it’s going to get wild.

About half an hour later, the follow-up arrived:

Sent: Thursday, June 16, 2011 2:21 PM

To: All

Subject: RE: ROOFTOP CHANGED to ReUnion Bar!

To all,

My apologies for spam, but I have realised this is not the place to use company time to talk about after work events. Although I would like all of you to enjoy your summers, I will be reaching you from my other email, after work hours from now on. In no means did I intend to go against code of conduct, and that was my own fault which will not happen again. I know some of you interns are not 21, so remember to think and be smart and it is 21+ to drink…underage activity is illegal. Thank you and enjoy the rest of your afternoons. See you at the pizza party.

Then came the third and final note:

Sent: Thursday, June 16, 2011 3:32 PM

To: All

Subject: Tonight 21+ @ ReUnion

Everyone,

Disregard anything you heard, Tonight is 21+ only… that is, 21+. ReUnion is not a pushover bar, I am sorry for the rumours that spread, it is 21+ see you all there, enjoy.

We are including Bess’ note from the original post, as we agree: Do not put this kid’s name in the comments section. It will be deleted.

