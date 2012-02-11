Here's What Nicolas Cage Has To Say About Those rumours That He's A Vampire

Photo: CBS

While promoting his new film, “Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance,” on “The Late Show with David Letterman,” Nicolas Cage addressed rumours (and photographic evidence) that claim he is a vampire.Letterman showed Cage a photo that surfaced on eBay a few weeks ago of a Tennessee man from the 1870s that bore an extremely strong resemblance to the action star.



The man selling the photo had this to say on the website:

“Original c.1870 carte de visite showing a man who looks exactly like Nic Cage. Personally, I believe it’s him and that he is some sort of walking undead / vampire, et cetera, who quickens / reinvents himself once every 75 years or so. 150 years from now, he might be a politician, the leader of a cult, or a talk show host.”

Watch Cage defend his humanity in the video below.



