Here's What Nicholas Kristof Saw On A Road Trip Through Iran

The New York Times’ resident globe trotter Nicholas Kristof recently took a trip to the Iranian regime, and filmed a video about his experiences.Kristof has already outlined his position on Iran in one op-ed for the paper, arguing that the country is a “complex and contradictory” place and explaining his rationale for taking his children on the reporting trip with him. Another op-ed pointed out how many Iranians want amusement parks rather than mosques.
The beach is a good example of the constraints on Iranian society — women are allowed on the beach but cannot show their forearms.
A scary journey considering Iran's roads are some of the craziest in the world, with 20 times the global average for traffic fatalities.
Many who Kristof spoke to refused to go on camera. Kristof reasons this is probably due to the aftermath of the student protests in 2009.
This man, a supporter of the government, explain how they got around $3,000 in state loans after he got married.
Kristof reasoned that a nuclear strike on Iran would only widen the number of government supporters.
Another key factor is education. The fact that there is now more women than men in higher education is vital, Kristof argued.
