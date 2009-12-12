Here's What Next Year's New iPhone Will Be Like

An analyst describes the smartphone innovations he expects from Apple in 2010.



In a note to clients issued Wednesday, Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster suggests three ways Apple (AAPL) can stay ahead of the coming wave of smartphones powered by Google’s (GOOG) Android OS.

Build an iPhone for Verizon. Munster continues to believe there’s a 70% chance Verizon (VZ) will get an iPhone before the end of 2010. The value of more than doubling the phone’s addressable market — i.e. adding Verizon’s 89 million U.S. subscribers to AT&T’s (T) 82 million — would more than justify the cost of manufacturing a CDMA iPhone, according to Munster.

