Here's What Next Year's New iPhone Will Be Like

An analyst describes the smartphone innovations he expects from Apple in 2010.
In a note to clients issued Wednesday, Piper Jaffray’s Gene Munster suggests three ways Apple (AAPL) can stay ahead of the coming wave of smartphones powered by Google’s (GOOG) Android OS.
- Build an iPhone for Verizon. Munster continues to believe there’s a 70% chance Verizon (VZ) will get an iPhone before the end of 2010. The value of more than doubling the phone’s addressable market — i.e. adding Verizon’s 89 million U.S. subscribers to AT&T’s (T) 82 million — would more than justify the cost of manufacturing a CDMA iPhone, according to Munster.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.