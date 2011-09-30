Here's What Next Gingrich Is Promising In His New Contract With America

Photo: Pete Souza via Wikimedia

Newt Gingrich will release today a new Contract With America, an updated version of the blueprint House Republicans crafted in 1994 explaining what they planned to do following that year’s midterm elections. Gingrich’s campaign bottomed out over the summer, and he’s struggled to get attention in the spate of televised debates this past month. In presenting what is essentially his campaign platform in document form, Gingrich is making another desperate push to move up in the 2012 GOP field.



The new contract —which the Des Moines Register obtained exclusively before its release — sticks to the same themes promoted in the 1994 framework of limited government, tax cuts, and states’ rights. Both contracts call for a balanced budget amendment, huge tax cuts, and increased spending on national security.

But in some key areas, the compact has been updated to reflect the changing landscape of American politics. Instead of promises to take on street crime and teen pregnancy, the new contract addresses illegal immigration and health care mandates. Gingrich insists that the U.S. must officially adopt English as the national language, and empower Congress and the White House to reduce the influence of “activist judges.”

Repealing Obamacare is first on the list in Gingrich’s new contract. As with every other GOP candidate, Gingrich calls the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, and proposes replacing it with a nebulous, private alternative. Despite scant details, Gingrich asserts that his plan would ensure, “healthcare for all.”

An equally hazy piece of the contract addresses Medicare and Social Security. While Gingrich says that both programs need to be reformed, he offers little advice on how to do so.

On energy, Gingrich calls for an “all of the above” strategy, saying the U.S. must explore every form of energy production. Notably, however, Gingrich omits one form of energy production: solar. The Obama administration is currently facing intense scrutiny over loans they made to a now bankrupt solar giant.

There is one place where Gingrich actually embraces an idea first put forward by President Obama. In a broader call to reform welfare spending, Gingrich proposes letting the states implement their own job training and unemployment assistance programs, specifically praising one called Georgia Works. President Obama, coincidentally, just touted that program in his huge jobs speech three weeks ago.

