Here's What Peter Chernin's Been Up To Since He Left News Corp: A TV/Film Studio And Start-up Venture

The New York Times’ Michael Cieply has some intel on the plans Peter Chernin has been hashing since last June when he left Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., where he was president and COO.



Cieply reports that Chernin is creating an entertainment company of his own, one “that will meld original content, like feature films and television series, with cutting-edge technologies that use the Web and other digital ways of delivering entertainment.”

Some bits from the article:

Chernin has a “two-pronged plan.”

First prong: A “more traditional production company, Chernin Entertainment, that will make films and TV series.”

Second prong: A “start-up venture staffed by several young business school graduates who will scout for investment opportunities in new technology, in developing countries and in a traditional media world that is littered with distressed properties.”

“Only last week, Mr. Chernin received a bit of good news for the more traditional side of his business, Chernin Entertainment, rooted in a generous exit package he got from the News Corporation.” 20th Century Fox greenlighted Chernin’s first film, which is a prequel to “Planet of the Apes.”

The start-up side is called The Chernin Group and “the idea is to use other people’s money, on a project-by-project basis. One of Mr. Chernin’s probable backers is Jonathan Nelson, whose Providence Equity Partners is a co-owner of MGM.”

