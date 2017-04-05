Here's what nearly $1 billion worth of crystal meth looks like

AFP commissioner Andrew Colvin/ Twitter

Australian authorities have seized $900 million worth of ice in the nation’s biggest ever drug bust.

The 903kg seizure was made in Melbourne as part of a joint operation involving the Australian Federal Police and Victoria Police.

As part of the operation, one single search warrant found 862.9 kilograms concealed in 70 boxes of wooden floorboards.

Here’s what the total seizure looks like:

Record Meth seizure – Great job AFP Melbourne, Victoria Police and our partners. Total value $900m. pic.twitter.com/1pIjNvfUIo — Andrew Colvin (@AFPCommissioner) April 4, 2017

This is what nearly a tonne of ice looks like. Street value of $900m. More details to come @9NewsMelb pic.twitter.com/iloVzInHV0 — Dougal Beatty (@DougalBeatty) April 4, 2017

Two men have been charged for their alleged roles in trafficking the drugs.

Police are seeking to identify another two men who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Read more about the operation, and see what the floorboards used to hide the drugs look like here.

