Here's what MYOB is betting big on for the future of work

In the last couple of decades, technology has developed at such a rapid pace that it has completely changed the way we work and how we live, and that pace of technological advancement is only going to speed up.

Many say we are at the dawning of a fourth industrial revolution.

But according to MYOB’s chief technical advisor Simon Raik-Allen, unlike previous experiences of industrial revolutions, rather than removing jobs, technology will provide more opportunities for rewarding work. And many of these jobs will be in areas that will depend on the next stage of technology.

In a new report out by MYOB, “25 Years: The Future of Business”, it suggests that “Artificial intelligence, virtual reality, 3D printing and bio-technology will play a huge role in business – and life in general.

“Working remotely will become part of the societal norm,” it says. “Advances in mobile and cloud technology will mean remote – and instant – access will become one of the most important technological drivers of change.”

Not only that but the concept of interconnectedness within the workplace will continue to develop and virtual conferencing will enable businesses to be run from anywhere in the world.

“The working day too, might look different. If we are cutting down on journey times with the likes of VR or driverless cars, and spending less time dealing with data storage and technical logistics, it’s likely our workday may become shorter, or more readily able to be built around other aspects of our lives,” the report reads.

Here come the embeddables

In the paper, Raik-Allen specifically discusses how embeddable, or “insertable”, technology is already gaining traction in the tech sector.

For example, implanted tags could not only enable the access to an office building but could also be used instead of passing out a business card.

“We will merely pass our wrist over a potential client’s inbuilt scanner. Or to take a payment we will ask for someone to swipe their hand, rather than their phone or credit card,” he writes.

“The acceptance of the technology is being driven by convenience. People no longer have to worry about forgetting their keys, their access card or their gym tag – simply unlocking doors and passing through scanners with the wave of a hand.”

