Here's What Motorola Employees Will Have To Deal With As Part Of Google

How some Googlers see the world.

Photo: didbygraham via Flickr

Motorola’s 19,000 employees are going to face a lot of changes once they become part of Google, but one of the hardest to deal with might be the famous attitude of Googlers.The Wall Street Journal reported on the impending culture clash today, and cited an unnamed former Android executive saying that Google employees have on average 20 more IQ points that Motorola employees.



It’s true that this is just one person, and he doesn’t work for Google anymore.

But we’ve heard similar stories from other Googlers who came into the company via acquisitions. The Googlers who were already there — particularly engineers — had a hard time accepting the newcomers as equals because they didn’t go through Google’s famously tough screening process, and in some cases didn’t come from the same high-pedigree colleges.

In other words, Motorola employees will have to prove themselves one by one.

