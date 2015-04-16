Here's what more than $1.5 million worth of counterfeit money looks like

Earlier this week the US Secret Service collected more than $US1.5 million from one of the world’s leading producers of counterfeit money.

Since 2012, US Secret Service agents operating from the US Embassy in Lima work directly with Peruvian authorities in order to seize fake dollars, euros, Venezuelan bolivares, and Chilean pesos, according to a report from the Insight Crime Foundation.

Here’s what the haul looks like:

4/10/2015: USSS & Peruvian authorities seized over $US1.5 million in counterfeit U.S. currency and arrested 4 suspects pic.twitter.com/1BkRLyKPpZ

— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) April 15, 2015

