Jon Friedman of MarketWatch writes today about CNBC’s starring role in Oliver Stone’s “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps.”



So we couldn’t resist posting this vintage footage from CNBC’s April 1989 debut that we just stumbled upon via Crossing Wall Street. That music! That old school Neil Cavuto! You’ve gotta love it.

Enjoy:



