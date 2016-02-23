What MKR critics Chloe James and Kelly Ramsay say about their controversial Perth restaurant review

Former MKR contestants Chloe James and Kelly Ramsay.



Under fire and accused of “making up” some details of a restaurant review, former Western Australian “My Kitchen Rules” contestants Chloe James and Kelly Ramsay have attempted to clarify what happened on the night in question.

The pair wrote a scathing review of the West End Deli, which they visited some months ago, and it appeared in The Sunday Times lifestyle magazine STM on the weekend. But the restaurant’s owner claimed some of the details were made up and the bill was unpaid.

The 2014 MKR contestants gave the West End Deli a score of 9 out of 20 – “consider takeaway pizza instead” – in STM, saying the “hipster deli should stick to brekkie”.

When the review appeared, the restaurant hit back with the owner claiming there were “several inconsistencies” in the review, and that a comment supposedly made by James as they left the restaurant was a “fabrication” because she had not eaten at there.

West End Deli also claimed the visit dated from October 2015, that Ramsay dined with her fiancé rather than James and that several weeks passed before the $260 meal was paid for after Ramsay’s credit card was declined. The restaurant disputed claims that food was left on the plates, saying they were “spotless” and the seasonal nature of their menu made the review out of date.

The review was posted on News Ltd websites, including Perth Now, earlier this morning, but has been subsequently been removed. The West End Deli’s post has been liked nearly 21,000 times, with 5000 shares and 2100 comments.

Today, the duo’s manager, Deborah Munson of The Options Group Pty Ltd, issued a statement on their behalf that in part disputes the West End Deli’s version of events, but leaves one of the central criticisms, that the comment by James was made up, even more uncertain.

“‘Going for Dinner Take 2′ isn’t a comment Chloe would have used considering she wasn’t there on the evening in question,” the statement says.

While the statement conceded Ramsay and her fiancé dined there “on the night in question”, Munson says STM asked them to revisit the restaurant on January 12, which they did on January 14.

“This confirmed what they believed to be a true reflection of Kelly’s original experience and was to be written in their review,” the statement says.

As for the bill, it was $211, not $260, they say.

And here’s their explanation as to why it was unpaid.

The account wasn’t settled that night by Kelly as she hadn’t the work credit card but Chloe made payment over the phone to West End deli on the 16th November and assumed the lady who took the phone call had processed it through their work credit card. Chloe was then contacted by Kelly on the 16th December asking her to call Graeme Kelly, the first time Chloe had known payment hadn’t been processed, so again the bill was paid $211 not $260 as originally said and we have credit card statements to prove this and wasn’t 7 weeks of continual chasing as stated by West End deli. Chloe made the payment with Graeme and was most apologetic and there seemed no ill feelings.

The personal attacks that followed are the result of “incorrect factual information” and “they show respect and integrity within the industry” the statement concludes.

Here’s the full statement issued on behalf of James and Ramsay:

Yes both Kelly and her fiancee had dinner there on the night in question and NO the plates were not cleared ‘spotless’ as stated due to dissatisfaction with the meal. Chloe hadn’t been there in November with Kelly due to work commitments but Chloe as you can see attended thereafter. This confirmed what they believed to be a true reflection of Kelly’s original experience and was to be written in their review published yesterday in STM 21st February’16. The account wasn’t settled that night by Kelly as she hadn’t the work credit card but Chloe made payment over the phone to West End deli on the 16th November and assumed the lady who took the phone call had processed it through their work credit card. Chloe was then contacted by Kelly on the 16th December asking her to call Graeme Kelly, the first time Chloe had known payment hadn’t been processed, so again the bill was paid $211 not $260 as originally said and we have credit card statements to prove this and wasn’t 7 weeks of continual chasing as stated by West End deli. Chloe made the payment with Graeme and was most apologetic and there seemed no ill feelings. As noted above the bill was $211 and not $260 as reported. On the 12th January the girls met with STM to discuss the review and were told to re-visit which they did on the 14th January’16 again, West End deli failed to mention this. When the official photographer arrived to take photos the restaurant appeared nervous and again this was reported back. ‘Going for Dinner Take 2′ isn’t a comment Chloe would have used considering she wasn’t there on the evening in question. This has been a personal attack on both ladies due to incorrect factual information and given the majority of their reviews and good standing in their professional life their business continues to flourish and they show respect and integrity within the industry.

