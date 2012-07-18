Here's What Mitt Romney's New Campaign Logo Could Look Like

Photo: Business Insider

Mitt Romney has supposedly chosen a running mate, but has not yet revealed who he or she is.Could we be looking at a Romney-Rice GOP ticket? Or maybe we’ll see a not-so-alliterative Romney-Pawlenty pairing on the ballot come Election Day.



Well, we got tired of waiting for Romney to reveal his Vice Presidential candidate.

So, we took it upon ourselves to mock-up prospective campaign logos for Romney and whoever his running mate may be.

