AWESOME: Here's What Mitt Romney Would Sound Like Drunk

Ever wondered what Republican presidential frontrunner Mitt Romney would sound like after knocking a few back?



American Bridge has your answer. The Democrat-backed SuperPAC is out with a new video today that features an autotuned Romney rambling and slurring about his love for American cars and the trees in Michigan.

The video, which is actually pretty hilarious, is a response to the Republican National Committee’s recent anti-Obamacare web spot, which used a doctored Supreme Court audio clip to mock U.S. Solicitor General David Verrilli’s nervous meltdown from this week’s oral arguments.

Here’s the video:

In a note on YouTube, American Bridge explains the retaliation:

NOTE: This audio was misleadingly edited to demonstrate to the RNC the perils of their brand of dishonesty. American Bridge would never edit audio or video with the intent to deceive

Dear Mr. [RNC Chair Reince] Priebus,

Congratulations.

You must be awfully proud of your team at the RNC. Your new ad, featuring Solicitor General Donald Verrilli is, as your spokesman described it, “novel” and “ahead of the curve.” Though we’re not sure if he meant the use of Supreme Court audio recordings, or the blatant manipulation of the audio.

Foolishly, we here at American Bridge 21st Century have been relying on the actual video and audio of your candidates, in full and in context.

Like when Jon Bruning (R-NE) compared welfare recipients to raccoons.

‪http://youtu.be/z7DyDrmviTs‬

Or when Mitt Romney told the Iowa State Fair “corporations are people, my friend.” ‪http://youtu.be/St1wSWtm_BI‬

But by manipulating the audio like you guys did of the Solicitor General, you can make it sound like someone said something in a way that they didn’t actually, while still technically using their own words. Sort of like using a clip of them quoting somebody else?

Hopefully, this “novel” technique is in fact a one-time thing and not a pattern of deceit.

Because we have audio editing software too.

And we’re better at this than you are.

You should try letting voters make their decisions based on what people actually say and mean, if you think your candidates can handle that.

So let’s put an end to this game — before you get in over your heads.

