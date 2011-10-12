Here's What Mayor Bloomberg Announced Tonight At New York Tech Meetup

Photo: AP

Tonight, Mayor Bloomberg made a surprise appearance at New York Tech Meetup in front of 700 attendees.The mayor, who wants New York to surpass Silicon Valley as the world’s technology epicentre, announced a few noteworty pieces of information, but nothing surprising.



First, the NYC Big App’s competition is back! The city will be challenging software developers to create apps that use its data to make NYC better.

Bloomberg is also establishing the Mayor’s Council on Technology and Innovation, which will be made up of experts including developers, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists.

He encouraged entrepreneurs to stop thinking about the technology they’re building, and instead think about how their businesses will affect their peers. “Understand what you’re trying to do; not what it’s called, not what the technology is, but what are you doing for people,” he said.

“You have the power to make New York City the global capital for entrepreneurship. This is the area that is going to define this city in the 21st century economy,” said Bloomberg.

Bloomberg’s speech was followed by the regular startup DEMOs that are routine for monthly tech meetup events. Artsicle, Goodsie, Bit.ly, Twilio, LayerVault, Aurasma Framesocket, Amicus, and Gust took the stage.

