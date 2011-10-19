Here's What Mayor Bloomberg Announced On Stage At Techstars Demo Day

Photo: Lucy Kafanov

Mayor Bloomberg just took the stage at Techstars Demo Day.He opened his speech by saying the Bloomberg Techstars reality TV show is New York’s answer to Jersey Shore.



In fact, Managing Director David Tisch dropped four “f-bombs” in the first episode, said Bloomberg. “I think he thinks he’s Snookie,” the mayor joked.

He continued by talking about the early days of Bloomberg; he says the company would never have been started if he hadn’t been fired.

“Seven members of the board fired me,” he said. “One of them is deceased, and his house is now owned by a Bloomberg employee. The others all became paying customers of Bloomberg. Let me tell you, living well is the best revenge.”

He then talked about the tech campus initiative in Manhattan. He said some schools have been sending their presidents every two weeks to visit NYC to position themselves as top competitors.

“New York really is a city that dreams big and works hard to make those dreams come true. So I hope you all work hard to make a lot of money, hire a lot of people, and pay a lot of taxes!”

He concludes by saying there are three “problems that are nice to have.”

“grey hair — I’d like to have some [I’m balding]. Paying taxes, because it means you’re successful. And every February 14th I have a big smile on my face because that’s my birthday, and I hope to get much older.”

