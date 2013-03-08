Here's What Mark Zuckerberg Thinks A Newspaper Should Look Like

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg introduced the new redesign of Facebook’s News Feed by saying it should function like a really good local newspaper.



He used this picture of a newspaper, the Monterey Daily, to make his point:

Photo: Facebook

“What we’re trying to do is give everyone in the world the best personalised newspaper we can,” Zuckerberg said. “I bet for a moment you thought I was going to say, ‘a copy of the Monterey Daily, but that isn’t what we’re doing. Actually we made this up.”

Indeed, Monterey, Calif.’s local paper is the Monterey Herald.

The fake Monterey Daily doesn’t have any actual news in it, but it does cover some actual real life things that exist in Monterey.

The headlines have the “broad diversity of content” and “socially and locally relevant updates from fans and friends and people around you” that Zuckerberg believes newspapers should have, and it has “a front page, top news section across all topics and it should let you drill down into any topic you want,” which is what he wants Facebook to do.

Also, it has news about otters: “Aquarium overhauls otter sanctuary,” is one of the top stories of the day. The real Monterey Aquarium actually does have an otter sanctuary, it turns out.

The Monterey Herald also reported on a new director of the Big Sur Marathon, just like Facebook’s fake paper.

And Monterey has an ordinance that protects trees in developed areas, just like the fake newspaper suggests.

