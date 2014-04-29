Here's What Makes Twitter Compelling For Marketers, Despite Stalling User Growth

After seeing user growth decline at the end of last year, Twitter put a lot of resources over the past few months toward improving usability for newcomers. But even as Twitter struggles to boost engagement, there are still certain very specific features of Twitter that make it compelling to marketers.
In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we looked at the demographic breakdowns of the major social networks, as well as each one’s unique characteristics. Twitter, in particular, has a young user base and special popularity among news junkies and TV aficionados.
Here are some of the top statistics on Twitter’s users:
-
Twitter has among the youngest user bases of the major social media platforms; 31% of U.S. Internet users ages 18-29 were on Twitter last year.
- Twitter users tend to be from urban or suburban areas. A birds-eye view of where 3 billion tweets came from shows major clusters of active Twitter users in major metropolitan areas.
- People tend to use Twitter for news consumption. In 2012, 83% of users reported seeing news on Twitter, according to Poynter.
- More than a quarter of the U.S. Hispanic and African-American populations who use the Internet are on Twitter.
- For brands, the best time to post on Twitter is Monday through Thursday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The worst time is after 3 p.m. on a Friday, as that is when Twitter experiences its lowest level of activity.
Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>
In full, the special report:
- Analyses gender, income, and age statistics for each social network
- Breaks down the best data for Tumblr, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Google+
- Includes 16 charts and datasets that provide an in-depth picture of demographics on each of the major social networks
- Discusses mobile activity on social media and its relative weight on each of the platforms
- Looks at daypart statistics to gauge how demographics drives daily activity peaks on each of the networks
- Examines how international the user bases of each social network have become
For full instant access to the report on Social Media Demographics, sign up for a free two week trial subscription to BI Intelligence.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.