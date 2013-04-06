Here's What Little Sally Draper Looks Like Today

Aly Weisman

Season six of “Mad Men” returns this Sunday, but at least one character is going to look a little different.

Little Sally Draper, Don’s daughter played by actress Kiernan Shipka, has officially entered her teens.

Now age 13, Kiernan joined the cast of “Mad Men” in 2007 at just 8-years-old:

Sally Draper Kiernan Shipka Mad Men

She has grown up on the AMC show:

Sally Draper Kiernan Shipka Mad Men

On Sunday’s season premiere, Kiernan is a young teenager at age 13, with a boyfriend and all. Here’s a glimpse into her older character in season 6:

Kiernan Shipka Mad Men Sally Draper

And here’s Kiernan on the red carpet at the show’s Los Angeles premiere last month:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.