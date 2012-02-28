Here's What Life Is Like When You're 22 And You've Sold A Company For $100 Million

MyYearbook is a social network Catherine and David Cook founded in high school to help them make friends. Geoff Cook, their older brother, joined as CEO and turned the startup into a full-fledged business.



In July the Cooks’ company was acquired by publicly traded Que Pasa for about $100 million in cash and stock — mostly stock.

Last month we checked in with Geoff and Catherine to see what life is like after a big merger. They told us what when through their minds when they sold the company.

The merger came two months after Catherine graduated from Georgetown University.

Produced by Robert Libetti

