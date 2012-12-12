Here's What Lacoste Polos Will Look Like In The Future [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



In honour of Lacoste’s 80th birthday, the retailer and agency MNSTR took a look at what the polo of the future will look like. One swipe of the alligator, and preppy shirts will change colours. A special site with further postulations will go live tomorrow.



AOL’s new ad campaign, which was supposed to launch today, has been held in part due to artistic differences between CEO Tim Armstrong and others at the company.

Deutsch LA has created a live-action Spin-O-Scope for the Volkswagen Beetle. Using 36 still and seven RED motion cameras, Deutsch was able to create images of the cars spinning around, under the consumers control.

Here’s why the U.S. milk business is in crisis mode.

Procter & Gamble hired Omnicom’s Ketchum and Mina Maher Communications to handle its future Olympics PR needs.

MEC hired John Baker and Jill Brady, who both worked at Mindshare.

Matt Weiss is leaving KBS+P for Havas.

