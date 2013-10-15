Here's What Karl Stefanovic Says About His Fight With Today Show Co-Host Lisa Wilkinson

Photo: Getty Images

There’s been a lot of talk about trouble at Nine’s flagship morning show Today, after a number of articles described tension between presenters and staff.

A lot of these centred around co-host Lisa Wilkinson reportedly storming off set for 45 minutes after a disagreement with co-host Karl Stefanovic.

So, from the Daily Telegraph, here’s what Stefanovic himself has to say about their relationship:

“Lisa and I have been working together for 8 years, getting up at 3am for 8 years.

“It’s not an easy job and coming off a big election campaign you can understand that sometimes things get a little heated.

“But we’ve dealt with it, we’re sorted. This is not an ongoing issue. If we ever had a serious problem, we’d both go upstairs (to Nine bosses) and talk about it.”

