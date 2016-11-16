Here's what it's like to wear the same, sweat-resistant shirt for 7 days straight

If you’re someone who is accident prone and regularly spills drinks on their shirts, then this clothing brand is for you. A company called ABLY sells shirts that they say are liquid, odor, and stain resistant. Each item is treated with a special chemical so liquids just slide right off the material. We decided to test them out by wearing the same shirt for a week straight.

