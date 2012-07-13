15 American Cities Where Your Paycheck Will Go A Long Way

Photo: Flickr via

Demography guru Joel Kotkin is out recently ranked the 51 largest American metropolitan areas based on adjusted cost of living.Simply put, these are the cities where the average paycheck will go a long way.



Kotkin and his colleague Mark Schill of Praxis Strategies Group took the average median wage and compared it to an index based on consumer goods, services, utilities and transportation costs as well as housing prices.

Perhaps it goes without saying that New York and L.A. are nowhere near No. 1.

Meanwhile, the top 15 is pretty evenly split between cities where the adjusted wage is higher than the real wage, and where it is lower.

We ranked the top 15 cities. And for your convenience, we also include the average price of a home, the cost of a gallon of gas, and the unemployment rate.

