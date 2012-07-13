15 American Cities Where Your Paycheck Will Go A Long Way

Photo: Flickr via
Demography guru Joel Kotkin is out recently ranked the 51 largest American metropolitan areas based on adjusted cost of living.Simply put, these are the cities where the average paycheck will go a long way.
Kotkin and his colleague Mark Schill of Praxis Strategies Group took the average median wage and compared it to an index based on consumer goods, services, utilities and transportation costs as well as housing prices.
Perhaps it goes without saying that New York and L.A. are nowhere near No. 1.
Meanwhile, the top 15 is pretty evenly split between cities where the adjusted wage is higher than the real wage, and where it is lower.
We ranked the top 15 cities. And for your convenience, we also include the average price of a home, the cost of a gallon of gas, and the unemployment rate.
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $52,372
Avg. annual real wage: $54,991
Q4 2011average price, single family home: $230,700
Current gas price: $3.54
April 2012 unemployment: 7.9 per cent
Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $52,419
Avg. annual real wage: $56,246
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $164,300
Current gas price: $3.79
April 2012 unemployment: 8.9 per cent
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $52,444
Avg. annual real wage: $49,717
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: n/a
Current gas price: $3.41
April 2012 unemployment: 6.3 per cent
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $53,390
Avg. annual real wage: $48,638
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $111,900
Current gas price: $3.27
April 2012 unemployment: 7.4 per cent
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $53,595
Avg. annual real wage: $48,343
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $150,200
Current gas price: $3.15
April 2012 unemployment: 6.5 per cent
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $53,691
Avg. annual real wage: $48,483
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $118,300
Current gas price: $3.48
April 2012 unemployment: 8.4 per cent
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $53,874
Avg. annual real wage: $60,123
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $267,600
Current gas price: $3.54
April 2012 unemployment: 6.9 per cent
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $54,393
Avg. annual real wage: $50,422
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $188,300
Current gas price: $3.16
April 2012 unemployment: 5.5 per cent
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $54,580
Avg. annual real wage: $49,886
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $119,700
Current gas price: $3.52
April 2012 unemployment: 7.1 per cent
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $54,816
Avg. annual real wage: $51,143
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: n/a
Current gas price: $3.27
April 2012 unemployment: 9.1 per cent
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $55,564
Avg. annual real wage: $53,453
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $146,200
Current gas price: $3.22
April 2012 unemployment: 6.5 per cent
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $55,908
Avg. annual real wage: $48,025
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $109,500
Current gas price: $3.10
April 2012 unemployment: 6.1 per cent
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $57,016
Avg. annual real wage: $53,424
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $50,800
Current gas price: $3.56
April 2012 unemployment: 8.7 per cent
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $61,581
Avg. annual real wage: $92,556
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $549,000
Current gas price: $3.65
April 2012 unemployment: 8.4 per cent
Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $66,933
Avg. annual real wage: $59,838
Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $155,900
Current gas price: $3.21
April 2012 unemployment: 6.5 per cent
