15 American Cities Where Your Paycheck Will Go A Long Way

Rob Wile
mansion

Photo: Flickr via

Demography guru Joel Kotkin is out recently ranked the 51 largest American metropolitan areas based on adjusted cost of living.Simply put, these are the cities where the average paycheck will go a long way.

Kotkin and his colleague Mark Schill of Praxis Strategies Group took the average median wage and compared it to an index based on consumer goods, services, utilities and transportation costs as well as housing prices. 

Perhaps it goes without saying that New York and L.A. are nowhere near No. 1.

Meanwhile, the top 15 is pretty evenly split between cities where the adjusted wage is higher than the real wage, and where it is lower.

We ranked the top 15 cities.  And for your convenience, we also include the average price of a home, the cost of a gallon of gas, and the unemployment rate.

#15 Denver, Colorado

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $52,372

Avg. annual real wage: $54,991

Q4 2011average price, single family home: $230,700

Current gas price: $3.54

April 2012 unemployment: 7.9 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#14 Chicago, Illinois

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $52,419

Avg. annual real wage: $56,246

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $164,300

Current gas price: $3.79

April 2012 unemployment: 8.9 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#13 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $52,444

Avg. annual real wage: $49,717

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: n/a

Current gas price: $3.41

April 2012 unemployment: 6.3 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#12 St. Louis, Missouri

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $53,390

Avg. annual real wage: $48,638

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $111,900

Current gas price: $3.27

April 2012 unemployment: 7.4 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#11 Nashville, Tennessee

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $53,595

Avg. annual real wage: $48,343

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $150,200

Current gas price: $3.15

April 2012 unemployment: 6.5 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#10 Columbus, Ohio

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $53,691

Avg. annual real wage: $48,483

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $118,300

Current gas price: $3.48

April 2012 unemployment: 8.4 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#9 Seattle, Washington

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $53,874

Avg. annual real wage: $60,123

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $267,600

Current gas price: $3.54

April 2012 unemployment: 6.9 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#8 Austin, Texas

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $54,393

Avg. annual real wage: $50,422

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $188,300

Current gas price: $3.16

April 2012 unemployment: 5.5 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#7 Cincinnati, Ohio

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $54,580

Avg. annual real wage: $49,886

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $119,700

Current gas price: $3.52

April 2012 unemployment: 7.1 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#6 Charlotte, North Carolina

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $54,816

Avg. annual real wage: $51,143

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: n/a

Current gas price: $3.27

April 2012 unemployment: 9.1 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#5 Dallas, Texas

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $55,564

Avg. annual real wage: $53,453

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $146,200

Current gas price: $3.22

April 2012 unemployment: 6.5 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#4 Memphis, Tennessee

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $55,908

Avg. annual real wage: $48,025

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $109,500

Current gas price: $3.10

April 2012 unemployment: 6.1 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#3 Detroit, Michigan

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $57,016

Avg. annual real wage: $53,424

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $50,800

Current gas price: $3.56

April 2012 unemployment: 8.7 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#2 San Jose, California

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $61,581

Avg. annual real wage: $92,556

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $549,000

Current gas price: $3.65

April 2012 unemployment: 8.4 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

#1 Houston, Texas

Avg. annual real adjusted wage: $66,933

Avg. annual real wage: $59,838

Q4 2011 average price, single family home: $155,900

Current gas price: $3.21

April 2012 unemployment: 6.5 per cent

Sources: New Geography, BLS, Realtor.org, GasBuddy.com

For more city breakdowns...

See our list of the most unemployed city in every state >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.