Here's what it's like to eat at the world's largest Nobu Japanese restaurant

Nobu’s ever-expanding culinary empire has a new crown jewel.

Earlier this spring, Nobu Hospitality opened its largest Nobu ever at The Four Seasons Doha, located on the coast of Qatar’s capital city.

It’s shape reminiscent of a seashell, the 26,000-square-foot restaurant sits at the tip of the hotel’s private marina.

Food and travel writer Kathy YL Chan recently spent an afternoon at the massive, “new-style” Japanese eatery.

Guests of The Four Seasons can board a complimentary shuttle from the hotel to the restaurant. The building's circular design affords Arabian Gulf views from any table. Nobu Doha has two bars, so you'll never have to elbow your way to the counter or wait for a seat. Chef Andrew Bozoki presides over founding chef Matsuhisa Nobu's Japanese fusion menu. The cuisine jumps from tapas to sushi to brick-oven-roasted proteins, with plenty of foie gras, truffles, and incredible sauces peppered throughout. Along with Wagyu beef tataki and eight other specialties, this yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño is on the cold dishes section of the menu. A few things to know about the sushi: fish is brought in three times per week from Tokyo's Tsukiji Market, the omakase includes cooked fish, and, for the toro-obsessed, there's chu-toro and o-toro, the two fattiest, most melt-in-your-mouth cuts of fish in the sea. This dessert looks simple, but inside that petite cup is a silky coffee crème brûlée topped with vanilla ice cream, cocoa crumbles, and Suntory Whisky foam. Previous to Nobu Doha's opening, Nobu Caesars Palace -- at 12,775 square feet -- was the largest Nobu. Chef Nobu has been a chef and restaurateur for 20 years. In celebration of that, the bar serves a Matsuhisa 20 drink made with Hokusetsu Junmai sake, vodka, pickled ginger, and a cucumber ribbon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.