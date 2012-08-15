Man Tells Reddit What It's Like To Be Clinically Dead And Come Back To Life

Photo: WikiMedia Commons

There are lots of stories about people who are clinically dead and then brought back to life.One man posted to Reddit with his experience.



When the 28-year-old man was 13, he says he had an asthma attack that nearly killed him.

He was clinically dead for three minutes then went into a coma for a week.

[NOTE: Reddit uses anonymous sources, which we can’t verify]

Here’s what the man had to say about his experience:

“Yes, I saw a light (I dunno if it was bright though). This wasn’t just your standard issue ‘oh I just looked directly in to my LED flashlight’ bright light. This experience goes way beyond any “light”. In my opinion the “bright light” stores we hear are the best representation we can come up for such a mystical experience. Anyways, the best way I can describe this happening I experienced is: “a machine of light”. Dynamic, complex, and calming beyond our wildest dreams. I remember before I could formulate my “what is this” question instantly I was presented with the answer…..The initial shock of this quickly wore off which was followed by the most amazing bliss. I then woke up (or came back technically). I had been in a coma for a day and in intensive care for a week. When I first woke up I didn’t remember the experience right away. I just remember being hungry as hell and very very confused. I requested a cheese burger and fries, to my sunrise the doctors approved and I had a burger delivered while in ICU. It wasn’t until I was eating I started to try and recall what happened before I woke up in the hospital.”

