TOUR: Here's What It's Like Inside Obama's Massive Chicago Campaign Headquarters

Business Insider got an inside look at President Obama’s reelection machine this week with a tour of the campaign’s Chicago headquarters. The visit coincided with the President’s first official campaign event of 2012. Both he and Vice President Joe Biden returned to the trail on Thursday, marking a major White House shift into general election mode.



In reality, reelection efforts have been in full swing for months. The staff now nearly fills the 50,000-square-foot headquarters, which take up an entire floor of a downtown Chicago highrise.

My tour was brief — Obama’s press flack cordially chased us through the offices in about 15 minutes — and I wasn’t allowed to interact with the staff. But first impressions suggest that Obama HQ is a fun place to work, at least for now.

Here’s what I saw….

