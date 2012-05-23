Here's What It's Like At A Silicon Valley Oasis In New York

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

TechCrunch Disrupt has Silicon Valley running through its veins, but for three days, it’s based in New York City.That means some of the smartest investors and founders have made their way to New York for the event — along with some of New York’s own finest entrepreneurs.



It also means that some of Silicon Valley’s suave has also made its way to New York, if only for a few days.

Here’s a quick look at what it’s like when you dump a bunch of San Franciscans in New York for a few days.

