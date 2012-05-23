Here's What It's Like At A Silicon Valley Oasis In New York

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley
TechCrunch Disrupt has Silicon Valley running through its veins, but for three days, it’s based in New York City.That means some of the smartest investors and founders have made their way to New York for the event — along with some of New York’s own finest entrepreneurs.
It also means that some of Silicon Valley’s suave has also made its way to New York, if only for a few days.
Here’s a quick look at what it’s like when you dump a bunch of San Franciscans in New York for a few days.
Arrington is quite the interrogator. He interviews some of Silicon Valley's most influential entrepreneurs and investors.
...and Roelof Botha, a partner at Sequoia Capital. Botha said he doesn't plan on leaving Sequoia Capital to start his own fund.
Tim Armstrong, CEO of Aol, which owns TechCrunch, was at the show too. He says entrepreneurs AOL acquires are doing fine...
Fred Wilson, a famous New York-based venture capitalist, was there too. He said Google wasn't too interested in Twitter when it started working on Google+.
There are 30 startups presenting at TechCrunch Disrupt. Here's one of them: a startup that builds a guitar controller for the iPhone called the gTar.
The frets on the guitar light up — you have to press down to play along with a song that's playing on your iPhone. It's a good learning tool.
And there's the obligatory TechCrunch advertising. The company is coming out with a new iPad app soon.
...that were courtesy of a few sponsors. Getaround, a previous TechCrunch Disrupt winner, was a big sponsor this year. There's advertising everywhere...
