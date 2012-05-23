Here's What It's Like At A Silicon Valley Oasis In New York

Matt Lynley
techcrunch disrupt 400

Photo: Business Insider / Matthew Lynley

TechCrunch Disrupt has Silicon Valley running through its veins, but for three days, it’s based in New York City.That means some of the smartest investors and founders have made their way to New York for the event — along with some of New York’s own finest entrepreneurs.

It also means that some of Silicon Valley’s suave has also made its way to New York, if only for a few days.

Here’s a quick look at what it’s like when you dump a bunch of San Franciscans in New York for a few days.

The place is packed. There are several thousand attendees this year.

The main hall seems almost like a huge concert hall where you might see a rock show.

TechCrunch's staff — including editors Eric Eldon and Alexia Tsotsis — are running the show.

Arrington is quite the interrogator. He interviews some of Silicon Valley's most influential entrepreneurs and investors.

That includes the likes of Ron Conway, one of Silicon Valley's most famous investors...

...and Roelof Botha, a partner at Sequoia Capital. Botha said he doesn't plan on leaving Sequoia Capital to start his own fund.

Tim Armstrong, CEO of Aol, which owns TechCrunch, was at the show too. He says entrepreneurs AOL acquires are doing fine...

Fred Wilson, a famous New York-based venture capitalist, was there too. He said Google wasn't too interested in Twitter when it started working on Google+.

...while Ron Conway definitely isn't running for mayor any time soon, he says.

The show is still about the startups and the entrepreneurs, though.

There are 30 startups presenting at TechCrunch Disrupt. Here's one of them: a startup that builds a guitar controller for the iPhone called the gTar.

The frets on the guitar light up — you have to press down to play along with a song that's playing on your iPhone. It's a good learning tool.

The startups were judged on stage by a bunch of well-known panelists and investors.

Outside the presentation is the startup alley. All the presenting startups are showing their stuff.

There's also a bunch of crazy presentations — like bubble animals and hula hooping.

And there's the obligatory TechCrunch advertising. The company is coming out with a new iPad app soon.

There were some nice cars...

...that were courtesy of a few sponsors. Getaround, a previous TechCrunch Disrupt winner, was a big sponsor this year. There's advertising everywhere...

...and we mean EVERYWHERE. Including bathrooms.

With startups, come ping pong tables...

...and white boards. There's no coding on this one, though — just doodling.

This woman is drawing info-graphics for each fireside chat...

...that are stacked up over to the side. Neat!

Still like Silicon Valley?

