Here's what it's like to fly in the quirky MV-22 Osprey -- part plane, part helicopter

NORTH ISLAND NAVAL AIR STATION, California — The military’s MV-22B Osprey is a beastly primary assault-support aircraft designed for the amphibious Marine Corps.

We flew in the quirky aircraft, which can hover like a helicopter and fly like an aeroplane, out to sea before embarking on the amphibious-assault ship USS America. Here’s what it was like to hover, fly, and take on a few G’s in an MV-22B Osprey.

