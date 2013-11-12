TOUR: At LinkedIn's Australian HQ, Meeting Rooms Are Wine Regions

Last week was LinkedIn’s bring your parents to work day. We went along to check out the event, and took a tour of the offices while we were there.
In Sydney the lay-out is based on the HQ in the United States, with a common area area for all-ins and themed meeting rooms.
One of the most interesting aspects is the meeting rooms being named after Australian snacks, wine-producing regions and grapes.
Meeting room names include Margaret (River), and Hunter, Yarra and Clare (Valleys).
Smaller break-out rooms are named after grape varieties including Pinot and Riesling.
There are also conference rooms named after famous Australian confectionery: Tim Tam, Fantales, Bubble O Bill, Vegemite and Polly Waffle.
There is also a little drinks area, in a corner-room.
The wooden bar counter was brought in by a staff member who transferred from Texas.
His partner wouldn’t let him keep it at home.
And here’s one of the kitchens, with games and heaps of snacks and drinks in the fridge.
There are inspiring quotes chalked onto the blackboard. The best advice: “Nothing good happens after 3am”.
These are pirate-themed decorations left over from a staff Halloween contest.
Check out the story from the bring your parents to work day here.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.