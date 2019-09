Comedian Chelsea Davison does a great impression of Lena Dunham.



She does an even better impression of Dunham as her “Girls” character, Hannah Horvath, auditioning for “Zero Dark 30.”

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

