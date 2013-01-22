What It Was Like To Be At The Inauguration This Morning

Photo: Vivian Giang / Business Insider

On Monday morning, the crowd around Capitol Hill assembled to celebrate President Obama’s second term. Along every street of the Capitol Hill neighbourhood, memorabilia, signs, miniature flags and hand warmers could be purchased.



With temperatures in the low 30’s and a steady breeze, people still lined up as far back as the National Mall and around the reflecting pool.

The spectacle was not as impressive, however, as it was when Obama first took office four years ago.

An Obama supporter waiting in line near us said that during the last inauguration people were lining up at the Capitol gates as early as 3 a.m. But she said that the crowds at both inaugurations were “the nicest I’ve ever experienced people to be.”

While waiting to get through security, a lady from Massachusetts who was standing behind us told us to get in between her and her friend so that their body temperatures could protect us from the cold.

Here’s the rest of our experience at the Inauguration this morning.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.