Here's What It Was Like To Attend The Coolest Rally Of A Generation

Anika Anand
image

Haven’t heard enough yet about the coolest political rally in a generation?

I was another young New Yorker who went to DC on Saturday to experience the brilliance of Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert live at The Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear.

We arrived at 10 a.m., two hours before the rally began, but the mall was already packed with people. These are a few of the crazy scenes, which include some awesome signs, that I saw.

Here are the first signs I saw walking in

Well that's good to know

It wouldn't be a rally without someone in a banana costume

Some people spent a lot of time on their signs...

And some people made them at the rally

And some people just wanted to hold a sign

And some people just wanted to be at a rally

We were all packed in pretty tightly

We arrived around 10 a.m. and we were still at least a mile from the stage

They played Stewart and Colbert reruns while the crowd waited for the main show

Some people couldn't see very well... so they climbed the trees...

Or traffic light poles

There were a lot of Prop 19 related signs

And this one

That seems pretty rational

And so does this

Many signs bashed Fox News

And Glenn Beck specifically

There were some liberal attendees

And some who weren't sure

There was lots of rally paraphernalia too

The Mad Hatter had to make an appearance

The costumes and ridiculous signs made the mood very fun and light-hearted

But people, young and old, were listening when Stewart got serious at the end of the rally

So how does it compare to Glenn Beck's rally? It doesn't...

