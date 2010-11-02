Here's What It Was Like To Attend The Coolest Rally Of A Generation

Haven’t heard enough yet about the coolest political rally in a generation?



I was another young New Yorker who went to DC on Saturday to experience the brilliance of Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert live at The Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear.

We arrived at 10 a.m., two hours before the rally began, but the mall was already packed with people. These are a few of the crazy scenes, which include some awesome signs, that I saw.

