Here's What It Takes To Get A Job On Wall Street These Days

Photo: AP

Lay-offs are everywhere on Wall Street these days, but as long as there are banks, there will be bankers.So someone has to get hired right? We wanted to know who. The first year analyst will probably still have to come from the right school, be a well-rounded individual, and have stellar excel skills.



But obviously, not everyone is looking to be a first year analyst.

So we started digging around for job openings and looking for patterns. We also talked to Brin McCagg, the co-founder of OneWire, a start-up dedicated to connecting the right banker to the right bank.

What we found was that if you want to get in on Wall Street right now, the most important thing is having a deep knowledge about today’s growth industries. That means healthcare, for one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.