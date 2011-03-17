Social Media Managers Just Tweet All Day And Surf Facebook

What was once the realm of pre-teens and college students is quickly becoming one of the most highly demanded skills in the job market.



Being able to find and publish news and build online connections is a skill that companies — from tiny mum and pop shops to huge corporations — want in the role of a social media manager.

How much does this professional tweeter make? The average salary ranges from $34,432 to $56,571, according to PayScale.com.

Most social media managers are women with one to four years of experience.

If you want to snag this role, you should definitely not make any of these detrimental social media errors, and you should educate yourself by reading these blogs.

To find out what social media managers actually do, check out Socialcast’s infographic:

Photo: Social Cast

