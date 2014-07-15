Here's What It Means To Receive A 'Knock On The Roof' From The Israeli Defence Force

This extraordinary video shows what it means to receive a “knock on the roof” if you live on the Gaza Strip.

Basically, you’ve got 15 minutes to clear out or you’ll die.

Those 15 minutes were edited out of this video posted by the Gaza-based Watania news agency – a jarring example of one of the Israeli Defence Force’s most controversial tactics.

The IDF claims Hamas use civilian areas to store and launch rockets. It needs to target those areas, while at the same time, minimise civilian deaths.

So in this instance, the house across the road receives a “knock” on its roof – a small missile warning those inside that an air strike is on its way.

Fifteen minutes later, two F16 fighter planes do the job proper, as you can see when the dust clears.

Elana Stein, a spokesperson for Israel’s deputy prime minster, says that the “knock on the roof” is the most effective way to combat Hamas’s use of civilian areas, which she says is a war crime.

“We’re trying to save their children and our children while Hamas’s owns spokesperson is telling people not to leave the houses,” she told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Amnesty International is not convinced.

“There is no way that firing a missile at a civilian home can constitute an effective ‘warning’,” Amnesty’s regional director Philip Luther told The Journal.

“Unless the Israeli authorities can provide specific information to show how a home is being used to make an effective contribution to military actions, deliberately attacking civilian homes constitutes a war crime and also amounts to collective punishment against the families.”

