Here's What It Looks Like When Your Currency Is Collapsing

The Pragmatic Capitalist

Today’s chart of the day shows the extreme price action that occurs when a currency collapses.  A currency collapse has tended to coincide with hyperinflations and/or economic collapse.  The astute reader will note that a chart of the US Dollar exhibits none of these characteristics thus far despite constant cries of insolvency and/or hyperinflation:

chart

This guest post previously appeared at The Pragmatic Capitalist >

