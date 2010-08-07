Here's What It Looks Like When Your Currency Is Collapsing

Today’s chart of the day shows the extreme price action that occurs when a currency collapses. A currency collapse has tended to coincide with hyperinflations and/or economic collapse. The astute reader will note that a chart of the US Dollar exhibits none of these characteristics thus far despite constant cries of insolvency and/or hyperinflation:



