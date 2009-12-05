Here's What It Looks Like When Half Your Company Is Fired And You're Forced To Pick Up The Slack

Looking at this chart from the Bureau of labour Statistics, one can see that worker productivity has shot up during 2009 as more and more employees were forced to pick up the work left by their fired co-workers:



BLS: Nonfarm business sector labour productivity increased at an 8.1 per cent annual rate during the third quarter of 2009. This was the largest gain in productivity since the third quarter of 2003, and reflects a 2.9 per cent increase in output and a 4.8 per cent decline in hours worked.

In the third quarter of 2009, nonfarm business productivity was revised down from 9.5 per cent to 8.1 per cent, reflecting a downward revision to output and an upward revision to hours.

