Here's What Happens At Pro Day: The Huge NFL Draft Workout That No One Talks About

Photo: ESPNU

Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III held his Pro-Day workout today in which he threw 81 passes, and even caught one, for NFL scouts on his home campus at Baylor University.The workout may seem unnecessary as most assume the Indianapolis Colts will take Andrew Luck with the first pick in next month’s NFL Draft and the Washington Redskins, who recently paid a King’s ransom to move up, will take Griffin with the second pick.



However, earlier today, ESPN analyst Merril Hoge said we should “not be shocked” if the Colts decide to take RG3 with the top pick. This came after watching 120 hours of tape in which Hoge was “blown away” by Griffin.

Well, it’s too early to tell if the scouts were indeed awed today, but let’s take a look at the highlights.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.