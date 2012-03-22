Here's What Happens At Pro Day: The Huge NFL Draft Workout That No One Talks About

Cork Gaines
Robert Griffin III

Photo: ESPNU

Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III held his Pro-Day workout today in which he threw 81 passes, and even caught one, for NFL scouts on his home campus at Baylor University.The workout may seem unnecessary as most assume the Indianapolis Colts will take Andrew Luck with the first pick in next month’s NFL Draft and the Washington Redskins, who recently paid a King’s ransom to move up, will take Griffin with the second pick.

However, earlier today, ESPN analyst Merril Hoge said we should “not be shocked” if the Colts decide to take RG3 with the top pick. This came after watching 120 hours of tape in which Hoge was “blown away” by Griffin.

Well, it’s too early to tell if the scouts were indeed awed today, but let’s take a look at the highlights.

For the most part it was just RG3, his centre, and a wide receiver

It is not often that a centre has such a prominent role

RG3 wasn't the only Heisman Trophy winner in the house

It's nice to see RG3 and company were able to integrate some of Baylor's new neon colour

ESPN's stars came out to get a look

The crowd was a little bigger than we expected

RG3 wasn't the only Baylor player working out, but it was hard to tell

75-for-81 is pretty good even without defenders

All that was left was to take off the shoes from his new Adidas contract

