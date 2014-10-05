Here's What It Could Look Like If The Rabbitohs Win This Weekend's NRL Grand Final

We can’t be sure what scenes at ANZ Stadium will look like if the South Sydney Rabbitohs win this weekend’s NRL grand final – because it hasn’t happened in 43 years – but if it is anything like the 1968 victory it will look something like this.

Here’s some footage from the game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0mBIeWcSSQ

This week Sydney flicked the switch to light up the Sydney Harbour Bridge with projections of the two grand final teams. Should Souths win, their teams images could dominate one of Australia’s most iconic landmarks.

Photos by Col Whelan of Action Photographics via The Rabbitohs.

Souths will take on the Bulldogs at ANZ stadium tomorrow night in front of a sell-out crowd – that’s more than 80,000 fans there to watch as South Sydney attempts to secure their first Premiership in 43 years, while the Bulldogs aim their first in a decade.

The last time these two sides met in a Grand Final was 1967 when South Sydney defeated Canterbury 12-10 at the Sydney Cricket Ground in front of 55,000 fans.

Here’s an extra tid bit we found of the Souths, Balmain final in 1969. All we can say is the warm up prep has a lot to answer.

