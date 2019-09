Via journalist Avital Chizhik by way of Robert Mackey, here’s an undated photo of Israelis taking cover on the side of an expressway in Tel Aviv.



Photo: Avital Chizhik

The original photo was posted on the Facebook page of a group called Peace Now Israel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.