Here's What Is Scaring The Bejesus Out Of America's CFOs Right Now

America’s CFOs are more confident than at any time since the end of the recession, but are still scared of quite a few things, according to Bank of America’s latest CFO Outlook.



Bank of America’s survey shows that CFOs are more bullish on the U.S. economy, than the rest of the world’s.

From the report:

In just 18 weeks since conducting the annual CFO Outlook survey, our Spring Update showed a marked increase in how CFOs rate the U.S. economy, up from 47 to 54 on a scale of 0 to 100. In addition, 70% of CFOs think the domestic economy will expand in 2011, up significantly from the 56% that previously anticipated expansion. Interestingly, this also marks the first time in several years that CFOs rated the U.S. economy ahead of the global economy, which increased slightly from 51 to 53.

Notably, CFOs aren’t entirely confident, and the number one thing that worries them is oil prices.

Photo: Bank of America

CFO’s are largely happy with the performance of the Fed, and QE2, according to the report.

Overall, 70% of all companies surveyed think the actions taken by the Federal Reserve Board in the past six months have been effective in improving the U.S. economy. Since November 2010, the Fed has expanded its holdings of securities in order to promote a stronger pace of economic recovery and to help ensure that inflation is kept in check.

But now they want to see some changes in policy. More than 30 per cent of respondents want to see the Fed enter a tightening cycle of some sort.

Photo: Bank of America

