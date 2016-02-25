Here's what is coming to Netflix Australia in March

Every month Netflix adds new content to its library, both original and from third parties.
This month will see the much anticipated return of Frank Underwood in House of Cards season 4 which lands on 4 March. Joining it in the Netflix Originals category will be season 2 of Marvel’s Daredevil, also a hit show for the service.
The rest of the highlights are mostly movies, with the classic Pixar movie Toy Story joining on 24 March. The boys are back in the Entourage movie too, hitting Netflix on 16 March, although if you want to watch the TV show you’ll need to be subscribed to Presto.
Then there’s a few other classics such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off which lands on 28 March and the first Jackass movie on 1 March.
Here’s the full list:
Netflix Originals
House of Cards: Season 4 – 3/4/2016
Flaked: Season 1 11/3/2016
Jimmy Carr: Funny Business 18/3/2016
My Beautiful Broken Brain 18/3/2016
Pee-wee’s Big Holiday 18/32016
Trailer Park Boys: Season 10 28/3/2016
Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 2 18/3/2016
Netflix Originals for Kids
LEGO: Bionicle: The Journey to One 4/3/2016
LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship 4/3/2016
Popples: Season 2 11/3/2016
Dinotrux: Season 2 11/3/2016
The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Season 2 18/3/2016
VeggieTales in the House: Season 3 25/3/2016
Highlights
Toy Story – 24/3/2016
ANZAC Girls: Season 1 – 15/3/2016
Hot Pursuit – 21/3/2016
Tomorrowland – 1/3/2016
Suits: Season 4 – 24/3/2016
Entourage – 16/3/2016
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – 28/3/2016
Fresh Meat: Series 4 – 1/3/2016
Jackass: The Movie – 1/3/2016
Sunshine Cleaning – 31/3/2016
Ender’s Game – 5/3/2016
Janoskians: Untold and Untrue – 9/3/2016
Chef – 12/3/2016
Dead Rising: Watchtower – 1/3/2016
Netflix Presents: The Characters: Season 1 – 10/3/2016
