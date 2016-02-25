Here's what is coming to Netflix Australia in March

Season 2 of Daredevil is coming.

Every month Netflix adds new content to its library, both original and from third parties.

This month will see the much anticipated return of Frank Underwood in House of Cards season 4 which lands on 4 March. Joining it in the Netflix Originals category will be season 2 of Marvel’s Daredevil, also a hit show for the service.

The rest of the highlights are mostly movies, with the classic Pixar movie Toy Story joining on 24 March. The boys are back in the Entourage movie too, hitting Netflix on 16 March, although if you want to watch the TV show you’ll need to be subscribed to Presto.

Then there’s a few other classics such as Ferris Bueller’s Day Off which lands on 28 March and the first Jackass movie on 1 March.

Here’s the full list:

Netflix Originals

House of Cards: Season 4 – 3/4/2016

Flaked: Season 1 11/3/2016

Jimmy Carr: Funny Business 18/3/2016

My Beautiful Broken Brain 18/3/2016

Pee-wee’s Big Holiday 18/32016

Trailer Park Boys: Season 10 28/3/2016

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 2 18/3/2016

Netflix Originals for Kids

LEGO: Bionicle: The Journey to One 4/3/2016

LEGO Friends: The Power of Friendship 4/3/2016

Popples: Season 2 11/3/2016

Dinotrux: Season 2 11/3/2016

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Season 2 18/3/2016

VeggieTales in the House: Season 3 25/3/2016

Highlights

Toy Story – 24/3/2016

ANZAC Girls: Season 1 – 15/3/2016

Hot Pursuit – 21/3/2016

Tomorrowland – 1/3/2016

Suits: Season 4 – 24/3/2016

Entourage – 16/3/2016

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off – 28/3/2016

Fresh Meat: Series 4 – 1/3/2016

Jackass: The Movie – 1/3/2016

Sunshine Cleaning – 31/3/2016

Ender’s Game – 5/3/2016

Janoskians: Untold and Untrue – 9/3/2016

Chef – 12/3/2016

Dead Rising: Watchtower – 1/3/2016

Netflix Presents: The Characters: Season 1 – 10/3/2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.