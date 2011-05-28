MOCK-UP: Here's What The rumoured iPhone Widgets Should Look Like

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

rumours have been swirling about iOS 5 notifications and widgets today, so we thought we’d do a mock-up of how we hope iOS5 widgets will look.We believe that Apple doesn’t want to change things up too much, despite reports that OS5 could be “completely revamped.”



iOS users love the app-grid, and apparently, so does Samsung.

It’s great for navigation, and Apple wouldn’t want to muddy it up with unlocking things from a “locked grid” view.

There’s a way for Apple to do widgets that’s actually pretty simple: Get rid of a row of four app icons, and add a widget that takes up the whole row. It kind of seems like a no brainer, but we think it’s a valid option.

The widget would have a bit more real estate because it would edge out the area reserved for the app names, and it could be slid around like a normal app, to whichever page you’d like. But, it would still take up the exact same amount of space as four apps in a horizontal row.

The Retina display is capable of some incredible detail, so we know developers could squeeze a few scores or buttons into a horizontal widget like this one.

Despite the amounts of screen real estate widgets take up, people don’t seem to care a whole lot. Android users brag all the time about their auto-populating sports scores and Pandora widgets, and we enjoy using them on our Android phones–even if it means we need another page or so of app icons.

One question is: how would widgets be bought and/or activated? Would they be in-app purchases, or would they be standalone free apps? Could you resize them to take up two rows if you want more sports scores, for example?

The real question is, would Apple grab the horizontal-widget implementation from Android? This is one big reason Apple might have to come up with something completely new on their own.

As far as counterpoints go, Apple might want to dedicate one of your app pages for widgets (the dashboard approach), but they could also be widgets of this size and dimension. Or, they could let you pop some widgets onto your lock screen.

The reason we think it might look more like this is because people want information at a glance. That’s the point of widgets, after all. Some people would love to have a widget right next to all the apps they use the most.

Don’t Miss: 15 Features Apple Must Build Into iOS 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.