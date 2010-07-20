Here's What Hollywood Really Thinks Of Wall Street

Photo: Flickr User Pulicciano (www.flickr.com
Wall Street’s (partial and temporary) bust has been Hollywood’s (steady) boon. Not only did Oliver Stone get to make a second Gordon Gekko movie, but it also looks like Michael Lewis is set up to make mad, mad money of his own from Wall Street’s big short.And thanks to the recession, Hollywood gets to kick up its heels and watch cash-strapped, possibly unemployed, people flood into theatres looking for some entertainment after a long day’s job search. 2009 saw box office sales increase 13.8% from 2008. For all those who thought Hollywood wouldn’t be recession-proof, here’s the last laugh.
But what do these stars and starlets really think about the honchos and honchesses of finance?
'I lost 35-40 per cent of my net worth on the 2008 crash...I played. Years ago, through the tech booms, I definitely did.'
-- Douglas on how he lost big in the Great Recession (Join the club!)
'I thought my life was pretty wild...But then I met these guys, and it's humbling. It's the most sex-drugs-and-rock-'n'-roll atmosphere that exists on the planet. I was hanging out with some wild human beings. I'm a pretty left-wing character, and I come from whatever collar is lower than blue. But meeting these guys really opened my mind a lot. I've never seen people with more drive and determination in my life.'
-- LaBeouf, on realising he wasn't the coolest cat on the trading floor.
'I trade in my boxers now. I'm up early for the markets. I'm real-time all day long.'
-- LaBeouf on managing his Schwab Active Trading account (currently standing at a $450,000 balance)
'There were a lot of men on Wall Street so it did feel like a very male dominated environment but then you just had to be a bit ballsy and get through it.'
-- Mulligan on working with a majority-male cast (as opposed to her role in this movie)
'Wall Street can be the engine of capitalism and create opportunity...But they increasingly have not done that because there's more money in speculation.'
-- Stone tells a student at American University (the first Wall Street film was made for Stone's father, an ex-stock broker)
Sexiest Man Alive. Father. Danny Ocean's Right Hand. World's most indecisive divorcee.
Brad Pitt's played quite a few roles on an off the big screen, but here's his next one -- Michael Lewis Fan #1. Pitt reportedly now has the green light to film Moneyball, a Lewis bestseller that examines how stock market smarts and empiricism can create a winning baseball team. He's also set his sights on an adaptation of The Big Short should Plan A not work out.
Looks like Pitt's sudden interest in the markets is coming at an oh-so-convenient time -- let's hope the recession hasn't blown over completely before Lewis has another chance to crack the big screen.
