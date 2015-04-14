Here's what Hillary Clinton ordered at Chipotle

Win McNamee/Getty Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton greets guests before U.S. President Barack Obama awarded former U.S. President Bill Clinton the Presidential Medal of Freedom in the East Room at the White House on November 20, 2013 in Washington, DC.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton took her newly minted presidential campaign to a Chipotle in Ohio on Monday.

According to The New York Times and other outlets, Clinton went inside a Chipotle franchise in the Toledo suburb of Maumee, Ohio, wearing sunglasses.

Apparently no one recognised her.

Clinton, who is on a road trip to Iowa after announcing her campaign Sunday, reportedly ordered a chicken burrito bowl, a chicken salad, a Blackberry Izze drink, and a soda. According to ABC news, Clinton also ordered guacamole, which costs extra.

The restaurant’s general manager, Charles Wright, told The Wall Street Journal that Clinton didn’t introduce herself to the staff or talk to any customers while she was eating.

Wright told the Journal that he didn’t know he’d sold Clinton her lunch until a Times reporter called him. He speculated that no one recognised her because they didn’t notice any Secret Service agents accompanying her.

The Times tweeted this security footage screengrab of Clinton incognito in the Chipotle:

President Barack Obama has also been known to frequent Chipotle, where he once caused a minor flap by leaning over the sneeze guard.

