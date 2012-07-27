Here's What Happens When Someone Takes Away Your Phone For A Day

Photo: HBO via YouTube
As part of a sadistic experiment, mobile agency Plastic Media took away a CEO’s, Sales Executive’s, and blogger’s respective iPhone, Blackberry, and Android for a day and videoed the aftermath.”I’m doing an experiment to see how much people freak out when they don’t have their phones,” the anonymous, red-headed Blogger told the camera, “And it’s already effected my life greatly and it’s only … what time is it? I don’t have my phone.”
Although the world didn’t quite implode sans smartphone, the subjects of the experiment were less than pleased:
- While the sales exec thought that he would miss his phone the most for talking, he really missed it most when he couldn’t play games in the bathroom.
- Oh yeah, and without GPS or a synced Outlook calendar, he showed up to a meeting two hours late after getting lost in his own hometown.
- The blogger never found out what time it was since apparently watches aren’t a thing.
- The CEO had to scrounge up 50 cents to make a call on a pay phone while on the road because those apparently still are a thing.
- And travesty of all travesties, the CEO “had to write an invoice amount down on paper since I had no way to record it otherwise.”
In conclusion, people like having their smartphones.
Here’s the video Plastic Mobile made about it:
