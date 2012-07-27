Here's What Happens When Someone Takes Away Your Phone For A Day

Here’s what happens when you can’t text while you pee.

Photo: HBO via YouTube

As part of a sadistic experiment, mobile agency Plastic Media took away a CEO’s, Sales Executive’s, and blogger’s respective iPhone, Blackberry, and Android for a day and videoed the aftermath.”I’m doing an experiment to see how much people freak out when they don’t have their phones,” the anonymous, red-headed Blogger told the camera, “And it’s already effected my life greatly and it’s only … what time is it? I don’t have my phone.”



Although the world didn’t quite implode sans smartphone, the subjects of the experiment were less than pleased:

While the sales exec thought that he would miss his phone the most for talking, he really missed it most when he couldn’t play games in the bathroom.

Oh yeah, and without GPS or a synced Outlook calendar, he showed up to a meeting two hours late after getting lost in his own hometown.

The blogger never found out what time it was since apparently watches aren’t a thing.

The CEO had to scrounge up 50 cents to make a call on a pay phone while on the road because those apparently still are a thing.

And travesty of all travesties, the CEO “had to write an invoice amount down on paper since I had no way to record it otherwise.”

In conclusion, people like having their smartphones.

Here’s the video Plastic Mobile made about it:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.



