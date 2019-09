The team at ZooGue, a case company, decided to put an iPad in a plastic bag and freeze it inside a block of ice. Just because.



Then they got their iPad back by smashing the ice block on the ground.

The whole event is captured in the video below, which comes to us via TUAW.

