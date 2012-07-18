Here's What Happens When Several Hundred Teens Take Over a Walmart At Night

This past weekend, “several hundred” teens descended on a Jacksonville Wal-Mart just before midnight Saturday after a house party that left one person wounded.



According to at least one report, produce was thrown, shots were fired outside, and cameras were destroyed — but no one was injured. The group allegedly moved onto a Wendy’s afterwards.

No arrests have been made.

