Here's what happens when kids are told Bruce Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner are the same person

Everyone was talking about Caitlyn Jenner when the former Olympian Bruce Jenner made her debut as a woman on the cover of Vanity Fair.

While the majority of responses were positive – she broke President Obama’s record to one million Twitter followers – Jenner is still likely to face uphill battle for acceptance.

With this in mind, Hatch by Sheknows, a US-based educational program aimed at providing kids with the skills to create thoughtful content on topical issues, has asked American tweens what they thought of the issue.

In the YouTube video, facilitators ask the kids what they think of a photo of Bruce Jenner.

They respond with “running”, “strong” and “track and field”.

Then they are shown a photo of Caitlyn Jenner.

This time they describe her as “happy”, “confident” and “in charge”.

Then they are told: “what would happen if I told you they were the same person?”

This time the kids respond with: “They are?”, “I would be surprised”, “Well, if that’s how she is, that’s fine” and “If that’s who she wants to be, then she should be”.

One of the children ends the video by saying: “It’s important for you to be yourself because if you are not yourself, who are you?”

Out of the mouths of babes.

